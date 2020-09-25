Were These Mail-In Ballots Discovered in a California Landfill?

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Check your state’s vote-by-mail options. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. And just keep fact-checking.

In September 2020, amidst the propagation of many (mostly false) reports intended to cast aspersions on the integrity of the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election, a series of tweets and blog posts went viral that claimed to show photographs of over a thousand mail-in ballots discovered in a Republic Services of Sonoma County landfill in Petaluma, California.

SHOCKING: 1,000+ mail-in-ballots found in a dumpster in California They were allegedly discovered in the Republic Services of Sonoma County central landfill The zip code “94928” on the ballots matches the county These are original photos sent to me. Big if true. pic.twitter.com/Nn8Z42ZpH7 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 25, 2020

However, the items shown in the photographs were not ballots, were not from 2020, and were not illegally discarded. As the County of Sonoma verified via social media, the pictured items were merely empty envelopes from the November 2018 election that had been disposed of as allowed by law:

As the Election Integrity Project observed, “Images and stories like these are being used to mislead people about the integrity of the election. We recommend caution when sharing images, especially images of uncertain provenance.”