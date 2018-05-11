CLAIM

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shared a photo of himself reading Michael Wolff’s "Fire and Fury."

True

True

On 11 May 2018, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme leader of Iran, posted a picture of himself reading a Persian translation of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury — a famously damaging account of the first year of the Trump presidency:

Foreign leaders reading copies of the book have, in the past, been fabricated. This photograph, however, is apparently authentic. The pictures, according to both the Ayatollah’s web site and the Tehran Times, come from the leader’s visit to the 31st International Book Fair of Tehran on 11 May 2018:

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi and a number of his colleagues accompanied the Leader during the visit, which lasted for an hour and a half. He had brief chats with representatives of publishers, who also talked about their concerns for the business. They also briefed the Leader about their latest offerings.

The Instagram account is the official one used by Khamenei, and the image shared on Instagram also appears on the official government web site of the Ayatollah.