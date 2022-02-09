What Is the ‘Axel Panel Platform Bed’ eBay Email?

An order confirmation email with an eBay logo thanks you for your order of an Axel Panel Platform Bed.

Readers should beware of an eBay scam that sends thanks and confirmation for a supposed order of an “Axel Panel Platform Bed.” This sort of email is not an official message from eBay.

We reviewed one of the emails in February 2022. It came from “B7NMC.B7MLT@uoxwwlsk.us via catherinerecipe.club” and had the following subject line: “Thank you for your order : 1.Axel Panel Platform Bed, Queen, Price: $718 $1,148.80.”

The email included the greeting, “Hi Dear!” It’s highly unlikely that eBay would ever greet any of its users with this language. The rest of the message read as follows:

Thank you for your order : 1.Axel Panel Platform Bed, Queen, Price: $718 $1,148.80 We’re so excited you joined us. Now see what’s next. eBay Hi, Dear! Thank you for your order : 1. Axel Panel Platform Bed, Queen, Queen Price: $718 We need your confirmation to ship your order, please Click Here and reply with ” Ship my order “. If you think this was sent to you by mistake, please Click Here and reply with ” This is not my item “.

According to messages from eBay users, this same scam for an “Axel Panel Platform Bed” had been going around as far back as 2017 and 2018.

Here’s how the scam appeared to work. The email asked the recipient to respond with “ship my order” or “this is not my item.” It also asked them to click one of the links that would initiate that reply.

The links in the email were formatted with “mailto:” and were not website links, meaning that they opened an email app instead of a website. Once one of those links in the scam email was clicked, it opened an email app and automatically filled in email addresses to receive the user’s brief “ship my order” or “this is not my item” response. Those email addresses might also be scammers who would, in theory, be alerted that this person might be easy to scam with whatever ruse they chose.

In sum, we recommend that readers avoid the eBay email scam that mentions an “Axel Panel Platform Bed.”