In late April 2019, photographs emerged online that appeared to show a “public notice” bearing the official seal of the city of Atlanta, Ga., that had been distributed throughout the city’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

The poster instructed the public “Please Do Not Dump Trash on White Supremacists’ Properties” and went on to state:

People have been dumping trash on the properties of well-known white nationalists Sam Dickson and Evan Anderson. Dickson has said that this dumping is a financial hardship, and it interferes with his plans of gentrifying the Lakewood area and forcing out people of color. He and Anderson are very busy organizing with other white supremacists, including attending white pride rallies and providing violent white supremacists with material support. It has been too costly for them to hire security at each of these properties, and it is not possible for police to watch them at all times. So we are relying on your honor and goodwill to refrain from dumping garbage or doing other property damage to these locations, such as breaking windows and spray painting “Nazis get out.” If the dumping continues, Dickson and Anderson may even be forced to sell the properties at a loss.

A photograph of the flyer was posted to Facebook by the “Revolution Porn” page on 30 April, and the website “It’s Going Down” published a second photograph of the flyer, as well as an image of what appeared to be the original digital document.

The poster also presents a list of properties that Dickson and Anderson own, along with a map. The flyer could have the effect of encouraging property damage, and we haven’t been able to confirm the ownership of each of the properties listed, so we have obscured the map and list of properties from the image:

Due to the use of the official seal of the city of Atlanta, along with the official-looking headline “CITY OF ATLANTA — PUBLIC NOTICE,” multiple Snopes readers contacted us to inquire about whether the poster had been produced or distributed by city officials, as opposed to some private, third-party actor.

It’s not clear who produced and distributed the flyers, but it certainly wasn’t the city of Atlanta. When presented with two photographs of the poster, a spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed by email that “This is not a City flyer.”