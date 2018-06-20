CLAIM

Under Armour garments are more flammable than other garments of their type.

Unproven

RATING

ORIGIN

On 9 June 2018, a Facebook user shared a screenshot of another user’s post about a purported incident involving flammable Under Armour garments:

Last night my granddaughter was wearing an under armor sweatshirt around a campfire. A spark flew out and she burst into flames. She is in Madison with 40% of her body in 2nd 3rd degree burns. I just got off the phone from Under Armor, I asked them if their children clothes were fireproof. They told me that they were not. I told them what happened to my granddaughter and they did not say a word. I told them I would never buy another one of their products and all I got was I am sorry you feel that way. Please let people know that Under Armor is not fireproof. Share this post….please.

On 14 June 2018, the original poster shared an abbreviated version of the story to a public Facebook group:

On Friday,June 8th, my 10 year old granddaughter was standing by a campfire when a spark flew out landed on her Under Armor sweatshirt and she was engulfed in flames. She is at the burn center in Madison. She has burns over 40% of her little body, 30% being 3rd degrees. I am asking that would you please remember little Hannah in your prayers. Thank you

The post used the term “fireproof,” but government safety regulations involve clothing flammability, with higher standards being applied to children’s sleepwear. Safety regulations concerning the flammability of children’s sleepwear goes back more than four decades, and in 1977 the New York Times covered a ban on one chemical used to reduce the flammability of those garments:

The Consumer Product Safety Commission … a Federal agency whose mandates have the power of law, requires that children’s sleepwear in sizes 0 to 14 be flame[-]resistant. [A once common chemical flame retardant known as] Tris is also said to be used in other clothing not covered by the standards. [A] ban [on Tris went] into effect [in April 1977] upon publication in The Federal Register.

Relevant regulations came into effect with the U.S. Flammable Fabrics Act of 1953 [PDF, PDF], following a series of deaths in the 1940s related to rayon garments for children. A portion of the law pertained to classifications for the flammability of clothing, including baseline standards for general flammability in garments. At the Act’s inception the Federal Trade Commission enforced its provisions, a responsibility which transferred to the Consumer Product Safety Commission in 1967. The CPSC established standards for “for the flammability of clothing textiles, vinyl plastic film (used in clothing), carpets and rugs, children’s sleepwear and mattresses and mattress pads.”

In April 2006, the Department of Defense confirmed that certain fabrics were banned on Marine bases and camps in Iraq:

Marines conducting operations outside forward operating bases and camps in Iraq can no longer wear synthetic athletic clothing containing polyester and nylon, Marine Corps commanders have ordered. The ban on popular clothing from companies like Under Armour, CoolMax and Nike comes in the wake of concerns that a substantial burn risk is associated with wearing clothing made with these synthetic materials, officials said. When exposed to extreme heat and flames, clothing containing some synthetic materials like polyester will melt and can fuse to the skin. This essentially creates a second skin and can lead to horrific, disfiguring burns, said Navy Capt. Lynn E. Welling, the 1st Marine Logistics Group head surgeon … The Under Armour company, a favorite among many servicemembers here, advertises that the fabric used to make their garments will pull perspiration from the skin to the outer layer of the clothing. This, the ads say, allows the person wearing it to remain cool and dry in any condition or climate.

Separate testing found that synthetic garments like Under Armour’s tend to melt and can exacerbate burns [PDF]. Clothing recommended specifically for environments in which exposure to sparks or fires is common is known as “flame-resistant.” A manufacturer of flame-resistant clothing notes that even garments held to a high standard of fire resistance are not “fireproof”:

It means that the garment’s flame-resistant properties ensure it will resist catching fire, and if it does catch fire, it will not continue to burn once the source of combustion is removed. Flame-resistant clothing can and will burn when introduced to open flame from a flash fire, arc flash, combustible dust explosion or other fire sources. Remember, FR clothing is NOT fireproof. It is after the flame source is removed, that the FR “magic” happens. Flame-resistant workwear will not contribute to the severity of burn injury.

The CPSC has not announced any recalls we could find concerning the flammability of Under Armour clothing, and we found no information to suggest the brand’s items were not in compliance with federal regulations.

We contacted Under Armour and the CPSC for further information, and received a response from the manufacturer: