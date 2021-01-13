Are These Screenshots About Armie Hammer’s ‘Cannibal’ Lifestyle Real?

Screenshots of DMs and texts alleged to be from actor Armie Hammer suggesting he is into cannibalism and kinky sex are real and authentic.

If screenshots circulating on Twitter and Instagram are to be believed, actor Armie Hammer is into some unconventional sexual stuff. His name started trending in early January 2021, when screenshots claiming to be his messages spread across the internet, detailing his sexual kinks that include BDSM and even cannibalism.

They reportedly originated from a now-private Instagram account, House of Effie, that claimed that Hammer sent her some explicit direct messages. In one message, he allegedly said, “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you… I’ve cut the heart out of a living animal before and eaten it still warm.”

Some of the screenshots are visible below (Note: They contain graphic descriptions of violent sexual acts):

jan 11 – tw cannibalism // armie hammer blood drinking cannibal sex kink dms pic.twitter.com/AoNZgvoHIm — 🌿au. (@gobIinesque) January 11, 2021

Hammer’s Twitter account has reportedly liked bondage-related tweets in the past. Rumors about his kinks, and his infidelity (he announced his divorce last year) have circulated for years. Some gossip outlets have claimed that his sexual proclivities went too far and some women felt uncomfortable. None of these stories have been verified or proven.

We went to Hammer’s verified Instagram account, and he does follow the hashtag #Shibari, which refers to the Japanese art of tying knots. The practice originated from Hojo-jutsu, a method of restraining captives and a form of torture, before morphing into the erotic bondage Kinbaku (Kinbaku-bi translates to “the beauty of tight binding”) in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

While it has been used for sexual pleasure historically, it can also be a form of meditation, relaxation, and trust-building practice between partners. The hashtag #Shibari has been restricted on Instagram because of “content that may not meet Instagram’s community guidelines.”

Since this is the internet, and we are in 2021, a year where so much has already happened in such a short time, many people will tie themselves into knots believing anything, including a celebrity indulging in cannibalistic sex acts. However, there is no evidence that these messages were actually sent by Hammer. He has not commented on these claims as of this writing, and the screenshots could very easily be manipulated images. We thus rate these claims as “Unproven.”