Did Ariana Grande Get Married?

In mid-May 2021, numerous reports surfaced claiming 27-year-old pop star Ariana Grande had married her fiance, Dalton Gomez.

The reports were true. Citing the PA News agency, BBC reported on May 17 that Grande and Gomez, a 25-year-old Los Angeles estate agent, exchanged vows in front of fewer than 20 people the previous weekend.

“They got married. It was tiny and intimate – [fewer] than 20 people,” a representative for Grande told PA. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

TMZ reported the event took place at Grande’s property in Montecito, a celebrity hot spot in southern California.

The exact day or time of the ceremony, as well as the guest list, remained unknown.

The couple had been publicly dating for more than a year before tying the knot. Grande announced their engagement in an Instagram post in December 2020.

According to his biography on the AKG website, Gomez was raised in southern California and has been working in luxury real estate for five years.