Is Argos UK Giving Away Free Stuff On Its Facebook Page?
Always be wary of websites asking for personal information.
- Published 18 October 2019
Claim
Argos UK is giving away free stuff on its Facebook page.
Origin
On Oct. 17, 2019, a Facebook page pretending to be affiliated with the digital retailer Argos was born. By the time of this report, one day later, it had accumulated more than 6,000 followers with posts promising a shot at a free TV or a gift card:
This page is a scam. The “sign-up link,” which one must click to be “entered” into the contests, is a way to direct unsuspecting users to complete a survey for a marketing company.
A representative from Argos confirmed to us via its verified Facebook page that the page in question “is not affiliated with us.” As such, we rate the page a “Scam.”
