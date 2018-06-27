CLAIM

Canadian citizens are now subject to a search of their cell phone at American border crossings.

Mostly False

RATING

WHAT'S TRUE

In January 2018, CBC reported that the United States Border Patrol searches of Canadian citizens' cell phones increased 60 percent to one in 13,000 visitors.

WHAT'S FALSE

The report did not appear in June 2018 (or after a period of fiscal tension between the countries' leaders); Canadians are subject to a mandatory search under rare circumstances.

ORIGIN

On 26 June 2018, the web site Narcity.com’s article “Canadians Will Now Have Their Phones Searched When Crossing The US Border” went viral on Facebook and other social media sites.

Although the headline used verbiage hinting that something had changed around the date that it was published, as of 27 June 2018 its second paragraph indicated that it reported on something from January 2018:

Canadians can expect to have their phones searched as a part of an added security measure when travelling to the U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a new directive in January that allows border agents to demand the passwords to travellers’ phones and other electronics without probable cause. The Department of Homeland Security says such is necessary to counter crimes such as terrorism and child pornography.

The claim spread quickly on regional sites and blogs. Narcity.com linked to an 19 January 2018 CBC article as its source:

In one of several testy exchanges during a U.S. Senate hearing [in January 2018], the [United States’] secretary of homeland security was pressed to explain a new policy that allows customs agents to examine the cellphones of travellers at the border. […] —Background: Searches of phones were skyrocketing. Border agents inspected 30,200 phones and other devices last year — an increase of nearly 60 per cent from 2016. U.S. officials say it remains a minuscule percentage of overall travellers — 0.007 per cent, or roughly one per 13,000. The Department of Homeland Security says it’s necessary to combat crimes like terrorism and child pornography. —Customs agents have broad power: Immigration lawyer Henry Chang notes that one of his own colleagues once complained about a search, fearing a breach of attorney-client privilege: “The officer said, ‘I don’t care,”‘ Chang says. He said border guards can easily refuse someone entry: “There’s ways they can mess with you,” he said. “They can just declare you an immigration risk … detain you, turn you away until you co-operate…. That’s enough to scare people into co-operating.”

It is difficult to determine why Narcity.com waited six months to report on a January 2018 news story, and in its June 2018 form, “can” was replaced with “will.” The original report was not only six months old but also exaggerated, driving still more shares of the inaccurate information on social media.

Between January and June 2018, diplomatic tensions flared between Canada and the United States. A widely-reported dispute between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in late May and early June 2018 quite possibly made the misconstrued and old “news” appear that the United States had implemented a policy to retaliate against its Canadian neighbors.

Although it is true that CBC reported a January 2018 Senate hearing exchange that touched upon border agents’ ability to search the phones of Canadian visitors, it is false that any such policy was implemented in June 2018. Nor is it a certainty that Canadians would have their phones searched; it is simply something that could occur.

According to the original CBC article, Canadian travelers’ phones were searched during in one out of 13,000 border crossings (or 0.007 percent of the time).