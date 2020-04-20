Did Ocasio-Cortez Say ‘Jesus Was a Lot Like Trump, Both Con Artists’?

On April 14, 2020, the Bustatroll website published an article positing that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York had declared that “Jesus was a lot like Trump, both con artists”:

AOC Laughs ‘Jesus Was A Lot Like Trump, Both Con Artists’ We all know the Democrats laugh in the face of God through their atheism and Satanic ways. That is their right as citizens, but it makes them unsuitable for government, being the Christian nation that we are. They fight to remove Christianity from our lives and we fight back. It’s a constant battle of good versus evil, light versus dark. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saw fit to mock this today in speaking with her intern Sandy Batt. She at first appeared to be agreeing with the similarities between Jesus Christ and Donald Trump, but then her speech took a turn for the worst. “I hear many people saying that President Trump embodies the virtue and morality of Jesus Christ. You know, I have to agree. Trump and Jesus are a lot alike. They’re both con artists who duped millions into believing their BS.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “Everything on this website is fiction. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.”

The same claim (Fact Check: Yes, AOC Called Jesus & Trump ‘Con Artists’) was posted to Bustatroll’s sister site, FreedomFictions, the latter a fake “fact check” site that falsely declares fictions published by the former to be true.

