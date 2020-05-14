Did AOC Say ‘It’s Okay to Eat Pets’ if Food Runs Scarce?

On May 9, 2020, the BIZ News website published a story reporting that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated that it was “okay to eat pets” if food runs scarce.

The story circulated on Facebook, prompting Snopes readers to ask whether Ocasio-Cortez, often called by her initials AOC, had really made the remark quoted in the headline: “If Food Runs Scarce, It’s Okay To Eat Pets.”

The story also contained another purported quote from Ocasio-Cortez:

Ocasio-Cortez did not make these comments, which have not been quoted or referenced in any legitimate news sources. We therefore rate this claim false.

BIZ News is a junk news website with a track record of fabricating inflammatory quotes and attributing them to Democratic political figures, including a fake quote attributed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stating that senior citizens were “not entitled to Social Security.”