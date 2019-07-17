Did U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Say ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much’?

A frequent publisher of junk news and inflammatory misinformation targeted U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in July 2019, falsely claiming that she had said the United States pays soldiers “way too much.”

On July 16, Taters Gonna Tate posted an article with the headline “Ocasio-Cortez on the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much,'” which reported that:

“… Alexandra [sic] Ocasio-Cortez is fairly well-known for spouting out little ‘ideas’ that most people would figure out were, well, dumb. This time, it seems the Baby Boss has been perusing the proposed budget sheet for the upcoming months, and had her little mind blown by what she saw, leading her to proclaim in an open session of Congress that : ‘Wow! We pay soldiers WAY too much!'”

As of July 2019, Ocasio-Cortez has never said this, either in a session of Congress or in any other forum. The source of the fabricated article, Taters Gonna Tate, is part of a network of sites and social media accounts operated by Christopher Blair, who produces a high volume of junk news and misinformation, much of it inflammatory, which he presents as “satire.”