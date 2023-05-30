Fact Check

No, AOC Didn't Tweet 'Farming Should Be Illegal'

A parody account fooled more than a few people on Twitter.

David Emery

Published May 30, 2023

(@AOCpress/Twitter)
Image Via @AOCpress/Twitter
Claim:
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that "Farming should be illegal."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

In late May 2023, a number of Twitter accounts retweeted and criticized a post supposedly written on May 28 by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), about farmers: 

farming should be illegal (@Shamrock168339/Twitter) 

 

did aoc say farming should be illegal (@GSchifanelli/Twitter) 

Contrary to what most of these users apparently assumed, however, the "Farming should be illegal" tweet attributed to AOC was actually posted by a parody account

tweet that said farming should be illegal was posted by an AOC parody account (@AOCpress/Twitter) 

It was a joke. AOC did not tweet that "Farming should be illegal." No such tweet or sentiment appeared on her official Twitter account. Twitter users were similarly fooled by a previous tweet from the parody account, also fact-checked by Snopes, in which Ocasio-Cortez supposedly said "Printing money is the only way out of inflation." 

In a May 30 tweet from her official account, Ocasio-Cortez informed the public that the parody account was "impersonating" her and "releasing false policy statements," and noted that Twitter owner Elon Musk "has engaged it, boosting its visibility": 

This is the @AOCpress tweet that Musk engaged with: 

elon musk reply to tweet from aoc parody account (@elonmusk/Twitter)

Snopes has also fact-checked fake tweets attributed to AOC that were created image-editing software. In one such fake tweet that circulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, she allegedly urged that businesses be kept closed until after the 2020 election. In another, she allegedly called for Democrats to commence with "The Purge" (a reference to the 2013 horror film) after U.S. President Joe Biden was elected.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

By David Emery

David Emery is a West Coast-based writer and editor with 25 years of experience fact-checking rumors, hoaxes, and contemporary legends.

