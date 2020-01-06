Did AOC Say Christianity Should Be Ignored as ‘Superstitious Nonsense’?

On Jan. 2, 2020, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Christianity should be ignored as “superstitious nonsense”:

AOC Says Christianity Should Be Ignored As “Superstitious Nonsense” Democrats are well-known for being anti-Christianity. They do everything they can to dismiss our beliefs as evil or stupid and they refuse to accept Jesus into their lives. In addition, they are often known to try to pass laws that are in direct conflict with our Christian views. One of their resident communists, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recently relayed her opinion of the religion of the true God. She referred to the faith in question as “superstition” and “ridiculousness.” Her ignorance was on full display and it was astounding.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

