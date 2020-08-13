Did Antifa.com Redirect to Biden’s Official Campaign Website?

Shortly after presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, Snopes readers asked us to verify a number of rumors and claims surrounding the Democratic ticket and their respective campaigns. Among them was the question of whether the URL antifa.com automatically redirects to the official campaign website of Biden and Harris.

A quick search by Snopes confirmed this rumor to be based in truth (our search is recorded in the video clip shown below). As of Aug. 12, 2020, the URL redirected internet users to joebiden.com. However, at the time of publication (Aug. 13), the antifa.com site and its redirect had been removed.





Rumored associations with the political protest movement antifa, short for anti-fascists, have plagued Biden’s campaign. In June 2020, the politician was falsely accused of having called the far-left network a “courageous group of Americans.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antifa is not a unified group but rather a “loose collection of local/regional groups and individuals” that many civil rights organizations have deemed “dangerous and counterproductive” for their use or endorsement of intimidation and violence.

At this time it is unknown who implemented the web redirect. Anyone who owns or has access to a domain can establish either a temporary or permanent URL redirect, which essentially tells a search engine that the page has moved. As such, a redirect simply directs site visitors to a different URL when they click a particular link, according to website hosting platform Squarespace.

Snopes contacted the Biden campaign for comment regarding any potential involvement with the redirect but did not hear back at the time of publication. We will update the article accordingly.

According to Whois, an online domain registry record, antifa.com was registered on April 24, 2002, and was last updated on Oct. 23, 2019. We dug through the internet archives to establish a timeline of the domain in order to determine when the redirect was created. Here’s what we found:

The earliest archive of the URL listed the domain as for sale on Nov. 21, 2008. The domain remained available for sale until Jan. 30, 2020, according to our analysis of the archives.

The first archived version of the URL that directly associates it to the antifa political group is dated May 31, 2020.

On July 23, 2020, the most recent version of the “antifa” website was available with a note that an updated website would be coming soon.

Aug. 8, 2020, marked the first archived version of the website that redirected visitors to joebiden.com.

An Aug. 12, 2020, archived version of antifa.com confirmed that a redirect from antifa.com had been established to send users to the joebiden.com official campaign website. (See below.)

On Aug. 12, 2020, antifa.com showed a “500 – Internal Server Error” message. At the time of publication, the website is listed as unavailable.

It’s not the first time Biden’s website has been the target of internet hoaxes. In 2019, Republican consulting firm Vici Media Group created joebiden.info, a mock website for the presidential hopeful that featured pictures, videos, and animated GIFs of Biden appearing to kiss and touch young women and girls. The marketing group also created fake websites for other Democratic candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris.