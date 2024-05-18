Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Defended Harrison Butker and Said, 'If Harrison Goes, I Go with Him'?

Claim: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid defended Harrison Butker and said, "If Harrison goes, I go with him." Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

On May 18, 2024, X user @ArdorNew posted a screenshot claiming Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement defending the team's kicker, Harrison Butker, who faced some backlash following his May 11 commencement speech at Kansas' Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school.

The Associated Press reported Butker's speech featured remarks about women and motherhood, Pride month, and U.S. President Joe Biden's policies, among other subjects. The official YouTube channel for Benedictine College hosts a video of the full speech, while the National Catholic Register website features a complete transcript.

According to the post, Reid said he would consider retiring if the Chiefs decided to fire Butker from the team for delivering the speech. "If Harrison goes, I go with him," Reid supposedly said.

The caption in the post read as follows:

Andy Reed [sic] let the Chiefs organization know where he stands when he heard rumors that they were planning to fire Harrison Butker. "You let the Kelce sideshow keep going even after he screamed at me on the field. Not this time. This is where I draw the line." Reed said he's not concerned with breaking his contract. "I'm due to retire, if that's what it takes." Andy Reed Stands Behind Harrison Butker: "If Harrison Goes, I Go with Him"

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The screenshot in X user @ArdorNew's post displayed a different post originating on a Facebook page named America - Love It Or Leave It, which is one of several Facebook pages and websites making up the America's Last Line of Defense network of satire and parody. In other words, Reid never made any of the remarks mentioned in the post.

According to the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs had not yet issued an official team response regarding Butker's speech. We also found no trace of Reid releasing a statement.

For further reading, we previously reported on another fake quote originating from a different satirical Facebook page claiming Butker made subsequent remarks in response to the backlash he received following his speech.

