Video Shows Amy Winehouse's Last Performance Before Her Death?

Claim: A video shared online in May 2024 shows singer Amy Winehouse's last performance before her death. Rating: About this rating Miscaptioned

On May 16, 2024, an X user posted a video of British singer Amy Winehouse performing at a festival and claimed the footage showed her last show before she died at age 27. The caption read: "This was Amy Winehouse's last performance before her death. Hollywood should be exposed for what they did to her."

The post had amassed more than 16.4 million views at the time of this writing.

Similar claims could be seen elsewhere on X, Facebook and YouTube.

However, although the clip was real, it was filmed on Aug. 17, 2008, three years before Winehouse's death on July 23, 2011. The "Back to Black" and "Rehab" singer performed numerous times after August 2008, which is why we have rated the video "Miscaptioned."

Videos posted on YouTube, along with images published by Getty, of Winehouse wearing the same outfit, show the clip was shot at Britain's V Festival in Chelmsford, Essex, in August 2008.

V Festival's 2008 line-up poster also shows the iconic singer on that year's billing.

British radio station Radio X reported in July 2021 that Winehouse's final full concert took place at Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 18, 2011. Radio X's sister station Smooth also reported in April 2024 that the 2011 Belgrade show was her last full set.

Footage of the Serbia performance can be seen on a YouTube channel dedicated to Amy Winehouse, while the BBC and Associated Press also included videos from the concert in their reports published in the days after the show.

Following her death, Getty posted numerous photos of the singer in Belgrade and titled them "Amy Winehouse Last Ever Performance At Kalemegdan Park, June 18, 2011."

The British singer also appeared on stage for one song with her goddaughter Dionne Bromfield at London's iTunes festival on July 20, 2011, three days before her death, according to credible news outlets such as the BBC, NME and Metro.

However, a YouTube video showed Winehouse sang very little of the song: