Did Amy Coney Barrett Say This About Breastfeeding?

In October 2020, as the U.S. Senate began confirmation hearings for U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court opening created after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, social media users began circulating a bit of text purportedly reproducing comments from Barrett likening the act of breastfeeding to child molestation:

Not because feeding your child is rape, but because there are otherwise ways to feed your child, even with breast milk. It’s called a bottle, and yes I do have children. I have a six month old that is fed breast milk from a bottle, not directly from the breast. If you force your child to suck your nipples, you are molesting YOUR child. Making an infant suck on your breasts is a sexual act and you should be in prison for CHILD MOLESTATION.

This text was circulated with caustic and derogatory comments about Barrett, such as the following:

However, we found no source outside of this meme itself that reported or documented Barrett’s having said any such thing. Neither these words nor anything like them appeared in any credible news reports, in any transcripts of Barrett’s public comments or press events, nor in any of Barrett’s published writings that we could find. These words appear to have originated with an unrelated Facebook post that someone later maliciously or mistakenly associated with the Supreme Court nominee: