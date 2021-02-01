Did Texas Issue an Amber Alert for ‘Son of Chucky’?

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an Amber alert for the horror doll Chucky and his "son" Glen.

If you live in Texas, don’t worry. The murderous Chucky doll from the “Child’s Play” horror film franchise isn’t on the loose.

An Amber alert message sent out by the Texas Department of Safety (DPS) on Jan. 29, 2021, said Chucky was suspected of abducting Glen, who was Chucky’s equally-creepy-looking “son” in one of the “Child’s Play” sequels, “Seed of Chucky.” An Amber alert (“AMBER” being an acronym for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) is an emergency broadcast notifying the public to be on the lookout for a missing child.

An image of the message can be seen in this tweet by a TV news outlet:

The message said that Glen Ray was abducted by Chucky in Henderson at 9 a.m. on Thursday.https://t.co/5kPq7HISe3 — abc27 News (@abc27News) January 30, 2021

We sent a message to Texas DPS asking how the message was sent out and how many people may have seen it, but didn’t get a response in time for publication. But, DPS told Houston-based news station KPRC that the message was sent out accidentally during a test of Texas Alerts System. Subscribers signed up to receive such emergency alerts got the message three times, KHOU reported.

The test message is based on the “Child’s Play” sequel “Seed of Chucky,” in which the killer doll Chucky, who is possessed by the soul of a serial killer, has a son named Glen. The Chucky doll from the “Child’s Play” films is probably one of the most widely known pop culture horror movie icons, which may be why the fictional characters were selected for DPS’s system test.