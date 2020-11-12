Did Amazon Recall Ring Doorbells That Can Catch Fire?

Amazon-owned video doorbell manufacturer Ring has recalled more than 350,000 doorbells over concerns that the video doorbell’s battery can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn risks.

This claim is true. About 350,000 second-generation doorbells (model number 5UM5E5) were recalled in the U.S. and an additional 8,700 in Canada on Nov. 10, 2020, according to a recall posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Sold from June to October 2020 at home goods stores and online at Amazon.com, the two-way audio and video doorbell runs on a built-in rechargeable battery. The doorbell retails for around $100 and can be hardwired into an existing doorbell system and run via the internet.

But when the incorrect screws are used in the installation, the battery can overheat and catch fire.

The California-based home security company received at least 85 incident reports that described doorbells installed with incorrect screws and 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. Eight people reported minor burns.

To determine if a doorbell was included in the recall, the CSPC advised checking the serial and model numbers, which are located on the back of the doorbell and on its outer packaging:

Do not buy or install video doorbells without reading the newly revised installation manual. Consumers can also check their doorbell’s serial number here. Only certain serial numbers are included in the recall.