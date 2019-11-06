Will ‘Trump Accuser’ Alexander Vindman Be Charged as a Spy?

On Nov. 5, 2019, the website Daily World Update published an article positing that Alexander Vindman, the White House official who testified against U.S. President Donald Trump as a witness to a call with the Ukrainian president that is the subject of an impeachment inquiry, will be charged as a spy.

Trump Accuser Alex Vindman To Be Charged As A Spy Lt. Col Alexander Vindman gave testimony against President Trump, claiming that that there was indeed a quid, a pro, and a quo involved in Trump’s now famous phone call to the Ukraine. This seemed damning until it was revealed that Vindman was not an American, but a Ukrainian immigrant , and was therefore likely a double agent. The accusation was met with anger from the left. Harsh words flew at the White House saying that it was deplorable to say such things about a war hero, but now, once again, the President has been vindicated. Alexander Vindman will be tried as a spy.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

In reality, Vindman did testify against Trump in an ongoing impeachment inquiry that revolves around a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump is accused of having attempted to extract damaging information about a political opponent from Zelensky in exchange for crucial military aid.

