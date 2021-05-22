Is Alex Rodriguez Launching New Makeup?

In May 2021, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez partnered with a cosmetics company to develop a makeup product designed for men.

As some of the world reeled from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup, the former baseball player announced he was fronting a new makeup product: concealer for men.

In May 2021, Rodriguez posted on Instagram about his collaboration with Hims & Hers, a telehealth company:

Rodriguez’s post read: “I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps. That’s why I am excited to share a new @Hims product – The Blur Stick. It’s a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.”

The Blur Stick concealer comes in different shades and claims to “camouflage everything from blemishes to razor burn to dark eye circles with this easy-to-use formula.”

Given that this collaboration was announced by both A-Rod and Hims & Hers, we rate this claim as “True.”