Is This a Real Photograph of Alex Acosta’s Family?

Readers inquired about the authenticity of an image that appeared to show the former U.S. labor secretary and his family.

Dan MacGuill
  • Published 12 July 2019
Image via The White House
Misinformation is a real threat.Snopes.com needs your help.
Stay Informed

The Daily Debunker brings you the top stories on Snopes.com.

Claim

A photograph shared widely on social media in July 2019 shows former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexa Acosta and his family.

Rating

True
About this rating
Support the fact checking and investigative journalism you rely on at Snopes.com.
Give with PayPal
or Learn More

Origin

In July 2019, we received inquiries from readers about a photograph of Alex Acosta and his family, which emerged on social media in the days leading up to Acosta’s resignation as U.S. secretary of labor:

 

Several readers asked whether the photograph was authentic. It is. The image shows Acosta signing his oath of office, after being sworn in as secretary of labor by Vice President Mike Pence, at Labor Department headquarters in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2017. The original image, as found on the official White House website, can be seen below:

Acosta was accompanied at the event by his daughters, Delia and Rosalia, his wife, Jan, his father, Rene, and the vice president. Official White House video footage of the signing ceremony can be seen below:

  

  • Published 12 July 2019
  • By

    • Superville, Darlene; Colvin, Jill.  “Acosta Exits; Trump’s Big Cabinet Turnover Keeps Growing.”
        The Associated Press.  12 July 2019. 

    • Acosta, Alexa.  “My First Day as the Secretary of Labor.”
        White House.  3 May 2017. 