Origin

A set of photographs, one showing a road in Alaska severely damaged by a 7.0 earthquake that hit the state of on 30 November 2018, and another purportedly showing that same road fully repaired just a few days later, was widely circulated on social media. As many viewers encountered these images in online posts from unofficial sources (and/or didn’t believe that construction crews could fix a pothole, let alone an entire road, in just a few days), these photographs were often greeted with skepticism:

Both of these images are authentic and were taken on the dates listed.

This set of photographs was originally posted to Facebook by Alaska Tour & Travel, a vacation-planning company, along with the following description: “Here is just another great example how Alaskans are responding after last Friday’s earthquake! The off-ramp at International Airport Road and Minnesota Boulevard in Anchorage was reopened early this morning, complete with new asphalt.”

The Anchorage Police Department also shared these pictures to their Facebook page with the caption “fantastic progress,” and an update posted by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities confirmed that this section of road had reopened: “Minnesota Drive Northbound and Southbound Ramps to International: OPEN all lanes.”

The Alaska Department of Transportation (AKDOT) took to Twitter to provide some information about how winter road repairs are accomplished. AKDOT said that paving roads in the winter isn’t ideal, but it’s also not impossible:

Paving in the winter isn't ideal, but it's also not impossible. Check out the replies to this post to see what we're doing to make sure repairs to quake-damaged asphalt are properly compacted before they get too cold. pic.twitter.com/BpPBKMbv9S — Alaska DOT&PF (@AlaskaDOTPF) December 3, 2018