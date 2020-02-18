No, This Alaska Airlines ‘Anniversary Offer’ Is Not Real

In February 2020, a variation of a familiar scam circulated on Facebook.

The dubious website airalaskaoffer.com offered users a “chance to get 2 free tickets of Alaska Air.” To enter, users had to complete survey questions.

Alaska Airlines was quick to call out the scam on its Facebook page, offering advice on how to spot real offers:



As if the poor writing on the bogus offer weren’t enough of a red flag, we’ve seen numerous scams like this one before. Save the company name, it was practically a carbon copy of previous anniversary scams. As we previously reported: