Would an Alabama Bill Require Men Over 50 to Get Vasectomies?

We have previously seen some unusual bills proposed in state legislatures as a form of criticism over restrictions on women’s reproductive health care, such as the 2017 Texas “Man’s Right to Know Act” that proposed to fine men $100 if they masturbated outside of a vagina or a medical facility and thereby engaged in “an act against an unborn child, and fail[ed] to preserve the sanctity of life.”

Similarly, in February 2020 Rep. Rolanda Hollis introduced a bill (HB 238) in the Alabama Legislature that “would require a man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

As noted by The Associated Press, Hollis was “fed up with her colleagues’ attempts to outlaw abortion” and introduced the bill to send “the message that men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies”: