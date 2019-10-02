Did Adam Lambert Replace James Hetfield as Lead Singer of Metallica?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 2 October 2019
Claim
Adam Lambert replaced James Hetfield as lead singer in Metallica.
Origin
On Sept. 27, 2019, Madhouse Magazine published an article positing that musician Adam Lambert would be stepping in to replace singer James Hetfield in the band Metallica:
Adam Lambert Replaces James Hetfield in Metallica
Just hours after announcing that Metallica was cancelling their tour of Australia and New Zealand, they announced the tour was back on. Shockingly, Adam Lambert will be replacing James Hetfield as singer.
The tour was originally cancelled so James Hetfield could return to rehab. Drummer Lars Ulrich was not happy about this and frantically searched for singers to replace Hetfield.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Satire is awesome. And it is protected by the First Amendment. We here at Madhouse Magazine believe in Embellishments, Exaggerations and complete Fabrications. It’s all in good fun and no harm was meant.
Metallica truly did announce it was postponing its tour so that singer Hetfield could attend rehab for addiction. The band did not, however, announce that Lambert (or any other singer) was replacing Hetfield.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes