Did ABC Cancel 'The View,' Removing the Show as of 2024?

Claim: ABC canceled "The View" and removed the talk show from its 2024 programming lineup. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 28, 2023, the dunning-kruger-times.com website reported, "Canceled: ABC Removes 'The View' From Its 2024 Roster: 'Nobody Watches Anymore.'"

However, this was not a true story.

Dunning-kruger-times.com is associated with America's Last Line of Defense, a network of websites that publishes satirical articles. Historically, the apparent goal of this network was to attempt to get conservative-minded Americans to believe and share the made-up stories.

The beginning of the satirical article claimed that ABC had canceled "The View." The featured picture included with the story showed left-leaning hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar making facial expressions as if they had just found out their show was ending.

On June 6, the story appeared to be taking off on Twitter with more shares than on any day since it had been published.

This news article was published on a website that describes its output as satirical in nature.

Near the end of the story, it mentioned the word "taters." This term is what fans of America's Last Line of Defense use to refer to the website's conservative readers.

The "About Us" page for dunning-kruger-times.com describes "taters" as follows:

"Taters" are the conservative fans of America's Last Line of Defense. They are fragile, frightened, mostly older caucasian Americans. They believe nearly anything. While we go out of our way to educate them that not everything they agree with is true, they are still old, typically ignorant, and again — very afraid of everything. Our mission is to do our best to show them the light, through shame if necessary, and to have a good time doing it, because…old and afraid or not, these people are responsible for the patriarchy we're railing so hard against. They don't understand logic and they couldn't care less about reason. Facts are irrelevant. BUT…they do understand shame.

In the past, the Washington Post, The Boston Globe, BBC, Politico, and others have all published articles about America's Last Line of Defense.

We previously reported on a number of other rumors also about "The View," all of which can be read here.