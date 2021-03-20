Is a Boeing 727 Airplane House Visible in the Woods on Google Maps?

A defunct airplane may not be your idea of a dream home, but according to an internet ad circulating in March 2021, it was for one Oregon man:

The ad described a genuine story.

Bruce Campbell bought himself a Boeing 727 plane for $100,000 in 1999 and set it up as a pied-à-terre. Since then, visitors have been invited to check out the unusual fixture in the woods, and his “airplane house” has become a fixture on Google Maps.

Go to Google Maps to see the airplane house for yourself. It is marked there as “Airplane Home.”

Photos of the airplane are available across the internet:

Campbell gave CNN a tour of the house in 2012. Back then it had a temporary shower installed and three bathrooms, only one of which worked. He described the cockpit as his “favorite playroom” and the airplane wings as great decks during the summer. Campbell removed the chairs from the aircraft’s main cabin, which originally seated 200 passengers. He goes into much more detail about the project on his website.

He was also interviewed by Apartment Therapy for this video from 2019:

We’ve previously reported on other weird finds on Google Maps.

Given that the airplane home is visible on Google Maps for anyone to see, we rate this claim as “True.”

Additional reporting by Jordan Liles.