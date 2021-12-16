‘$500 Venmo Balance Needs Confirmation’ Emails Are Scams

Readers should beware of scam emails that claim a “$500 Venmo balance needs confirmation.” Venmo is a mobile payment service that allows people to pay and request funds through its app and website.

The fraudulent emails appeared to be phishing attempts that led to endless survey offers so that the people behind the scams could perhaps make affiliate commission dollars.

Such emails are littered with errors like “congratulation” and “to opt-out, please click her anytime.”

$500 Venmo balance needs confirmation This message was sent from a trusted sender. venmo® Congratulation $500.00 has been sent to (email address) Complete the necessary steps to finish the process ACCEPT MONEY this email was sent for (email address) To opt-out, please click her anytime.

The scam emails led to surveys that promised big rewards on the enigmawinds.com website. Its domain name was registered on Nov. 29, 2021, less than three weeks before we filed this report. The pages also featured a fake timer at the bottom of the screen, much like readers might see in infomercials on television.

One message with the “$500 Venmo balance needs confirmation” subject line that we reviewed showed that it came from an email address ending with “globalcbdusa.com.” According to its domain registration information, the website was first created after June 2021. The mention of “CBD” in the website’s name wasn’t surprising considering other CBD-related scams we’ve covered in the past.

Legitimate emails from Venmo end with “@venmo.com,” not “@globalcbdusa.com.” For example, emails from venmo@venmo.com and venmo@email.venmo.com can be trusted.

Venmo.com dedicated a page to common scams that have targeted its users:

We want your experience on Venmo to be as fun and effortless as possible. Here’s some information to help you avoid common scams. Remember: You should only use Venmo to buy or sell goods or services when in accordance with our User Agreement. Fake Prize/Cash Reward Details: Scammer may send a text message or email with a link saying that you have won money from Venmo. The link may ask you to sign into your Venmo account, or to enter information about your Venmo account. How to avoid this scam: Never enter Venmo log-in information outside of Venmo.com and the Venmo app.

Do not provide Venmo account information on social media except to official Venmo accounts. Venmo’s accounts on Twitter are @Venmo and @VenmoSupport. We are @Venmo on Instagram and @Venmo on Facebook.

Venmo will only email you from an email address ending in “venmo.com” or “email.venmo.com.”

If you receive one of these “$500 Venmo balance needs confirmation” emails, the best course of action is to delete it.

If you think you’ve spotted a scam or been the victim of one, call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP.