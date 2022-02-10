The $500 Capital One Gold Card Email Is a Scam

An email says you have been "selected" to receive a $500 Capital One Gold Card.

In February 2022, we reviewed an email scam that promised a $500 Capital One Gold Card as a “reward.” It read as follows:

From: Gold.B7WOH.B7ALU@ldwapdhc.us Capital One Gold- <Capital.One> via greneemosert.com Capital One Reward… Open Immediately! $500 Capital One Gold Card Congratulations! A $500 Capital One Gold card is waiting for you…

Upon completion of purchase and/or subscription. We are pleased to announce you’ve been selected. Start Right Away Capital One and Visa Inc. are not affiliated with, does not sponsor, or otherwise endorse this promotion. To unsubscribe, please visit here or write to: DLZoffers

P.O. Box 4668 #85919

New York, NY 10163-4668 For the terms and conditions of the survey, click here.

This was not a genuine message from Capital One. The email did not claim that it was, but some readers may assumed the email came from the company based on its appearance.

The links in the $500 Capital One Gold Card email led to a brief initial survey on the website DLZoffers.com. At the bottom of the page was a link to see “recent winners.” We clicked the link and did a reverse image search on the man named “Jeffrey T.” who supposedly received $1,000. That reverse image search matched a larger version of the same picture on the Lucky Duck Sweeps Facebook page. In that larger picture, the same man was holding up a phone that showed a different amount of money. The name on the phone also appeared to possibly be Michael, not “Jeffrey T.” This all seemed to add to the suspicious nature of the scam email.

From what we could gather, DLZoffers looked to have an affiliation with Consumer Digital Survey, a company that we featured in another story about a scam email that mentioned its name and promised a $1,000 Venmo gift card. We also found a similar page from Consumer Digital Survey that claimed to be giving away $1,000 Citibank gift cards. The “recent winners” page was the same on both Consumer Digital Survey and DLZoffers.

In sum, the $500 Capital One Gold Card email was nothing more than a survey scam.