Was a Man Paralyzed After Eating 413 Chicken Nuggets?

On Aug. 13, 2019, a screenshot supposedly showing the headline of a news article — “Local Man Paralyzed After Eating 413 Chicken Nuggets” — went viral on the “Madlads” section of Reddit. The image also included one internet user’s response to the story: “So the limit is 412”:

This image does not refer to a genuine news article. This rumor originated with a fictitious article published on the entertainment website 8satire.com entitled “Man Rushed To Hospital After Eating 413 Chicken Nuggets”:

25-year old Anthony Thomas has been taken to the hospital in an ambulance after eating 413 chicken nuggets and getting paralyzed. The young man, who was at McDonald’s eating lunch, decided to break his own record of 200 chicken nuggets eaten within an hour. He wanted to double his own record, and he achieved plus 13 more, even though it cost him everything. “He’s always trying to break his own records, but I never thought he would take it this far”, said the mom of Thomas, who was very worried about the situation. She went to the hospital to congratulate her son for such an achievement and especially, for still being alive.

8satire.com carries a disclaimer labeling its content as satire:

8Shit is a satire news and humor website. All its content is fiction (except those posts under the “serious” category) and shouldn’t be taken as real. All references, names and marks or institutions in this website are used as contextual elements, like in any novel or science-fiction story.

The claim that a man was hospitalized after eating 413 chicken nuggets is actually a retelling of another satire article that was published by Rock City Times in 2013. That article, which claimed a man went into a coma after eating 413 Red Lobster Biscuits (not nuggets), was mistaken as a genuine news item by outlets such as UK’s Daily Star and Daily Mirror, and Canada’s Globe and Mail. You can read more about that story here.