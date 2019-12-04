Were 3rd-Grade Students Disciplined For Saying ‘Jesus’ in Front of Non-Christians?
- Published 4 December 2019
Claim
Two third-grade elementary school students were disciplined for saying "Jesus" in front of non-Christian students.
Origin
On Dec. 1, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that two third-grade students were disciplined for speaking about Jesus Christ in the classroom:
Grade 3 Students Disciplined For Saying ‘Jesus’ In Front Of Non-Christians
At Kingswood Elementary School, things are really changing. Once consisting nearly entirely of followers of Christ, newly arrived pupils have altered the student and faculty landscape completely. While this shouldn’t be a problem in a country with freedom of religion, such as ours, the desire of education officials to put recent entries “at ease in their new environment” is proving to be difficult for the more established Christian base. This can be seen in recent events in the third grade class of Mrs Mamasay Mamakusah.
Earlier this week, students were asked who in their lives they considered their heroes. Most students named their parents or their teacher. Some mentioned sports heroes. But one pair of siblings, Joe and Alex Barron, gave the right answer. When called upon, each replied that their personal hero was their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Almighty.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
