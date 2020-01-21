No, 23 People Weren’t Killed at Virginia ‘White Supremacist’ Gun-Rights Protest

On Jan. 20, 2020, the Genesius Times website published an article positing that at least 23 people were killed at the Second Amendment rally held that day in Richmond, Virginia:

BREAKING: 23 killed at Virginia white supremacist gun-rights protest, dozens injured At least 23 people were killed at the white supremacist Second Amendment Rally in Richmond, Virginia today, authorities reported. Many more were injured. Details are forthcoming. UPDATE: Governor Ralph Northam has issued a statement condemning the senseless violence and the gun rights activists. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those innocent victims today. We must do everything we can to end the mass killing of innocents!”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

We strive to provide the most up-to-date, accurate fake news on the Internet. Our team of journalists, hacks, and starving writers only want one thing: to make you laugh and/or cry.

In point of fact, despite widespread concerns about the possibility of violence due to the proliferation of firearms and rumors that counter-protesters would attend, the rally concluded uneventfully, with no reports of arrests or injuries.

