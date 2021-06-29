Was a 1980s Meat Industry Ad Based On Nazi Propaganda?

The design for a 1980s American food advertisement was based on a piece of Nazi propaganda from the 1930s.

The artist who created the 1988 advertisement reportedly based their design on a template which did not clearly have Nazi insignia, and so was reportedly unaware of its ultimate origins.

The design for a 1988 advertising campaign for Fleming, an Oklahoma food wholesaler, was ultimately derived from a 1936 piece of Nazi propaganda. However...

In the summer of 2021, social media users pointed out a striking and somewhat bizarre similarity between two graphic designs unlikely to have any connection: a 1980s advertising campaign for the Oklahoma food wholesaler Fleming; and a 1930s Nazi propaganda campaign.

As one Facebook user wrote: “Gotta say, this Hitler Youth poster from the 1930’s and this American meat industry poster from the 1980’s look…. Similar.”

The design on the left shows a blond young man, smiling as he stands with one hand on his hip and the other holding a red flag emblazoned with a black swastika. He wears black trousers, a brown collared shirt, and a black tie. The text in the top left corner reads “Der Deutsche Student” (“The German student”), while the bottom of the poster reads:

Kämpft für Führer und Volk

In der Mannschaft des NSD-Studentenbundes (Works for Fuhrer and people in the National Socialist German Students’ Union)

The design on the right shows a young man with the exact same smile and pose, wearing a cowboy hat, khaki-colored chaps, white shirt and red tie, and holding an American flag. The text at the bottom of the poster reads “America’s Meat Roundup”:

Both of those designs were authentic, and did indeed come from a piece of Nazi propaganda, and an American food advertisement, respectively. Moreover, the 1980s American ad was derived, ultimately, from the “Nazi student” poster, though the artist who created the 1980s ad does not appear to have known of its provenance. As such, we are issuing a rating of “Mostly True.”

The similarities first came to light in June 1988, when Newsweek reported that Erik Pyontek, a college student from Trenton, New Jersey, spotted a Fleming Companies poster in a supermarket, and recognized the design from pictures he had seen in a high-school textbook: “He confirmed his suspicion, then sent copies of the look-alike pictures to the press. Take away the cowboy hat and chaps, change the shirt color from white to brown, substitute a swastika for the longhorn tie, and what does the advertisement look like? A Hitler Youth poster from World War II Germany.”

The “Nazi student” design came from a 1936 propaganda campaign and was created by the renowned Nazi artist Ludwig Hohlwein, as shown in an entry on the website of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Fleming pulled the “American meat roundup” ads from circulation, in response to Newsweek’s article, and a spokesperson insisted the company was unaware of the true origins of the design, telling The Oklahoman newspaper: “We are very apologetic. We would never want to offend anybody, and if we have done so, we are deeply sorry. We had absolutely no idea.”

At first, the advertising agency responsible for it, Sully & Rozier, said the male figure in the ad was based on a photograph of a live model. However, the agency’s vice president Jonathan Wood later told The Oklahoman that that was misinformation presented to Sully & Rozier by the unnamed freelance artist commissioned to design the Fleming ad:

“We commissioned a freelance artist to design original art for the cowboy poster,” Wood said. “When questions about the origin of the poster were first raised, we questioned the artist, who produced photographs of a model. “These photos were in a similar pose, and they were said to be the design resource,” Wood said. “Unfortunately, that’s not the fact.” Wood said ad agencies frequently use freelance artists with certain expertise, and that Sully & Rozier had no reason to suspect the poster was not original art. “The fact that this artist took a shortcut, or whatever you want to call it, is wrong. It was not done with purposeful intent,” he said. “The freelance artist told us, and came with tears in the eyes and brought before us an old artist’s clip file.” The photo that sparked the poster idea was of a group of people with a flag in the background that did not bear the Nazi emblem, Wood said. The only possible indication of the photograph’s context was a bit of German writing on the side, he said.

Fleming fired Sully & Rozier as its ad agency, over the “Nazi student” debacle.