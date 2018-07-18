CLAIM

A 17-year-old girl named Alyssa Carson is being trained by NASA to become an astronaut.

RATING

WHAT'S TRUE

17-year-old Alyssa Carson has taken part in multiple NASA space camps, completed the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's "Passport to Explore Space" program, and expressed a desire to take part in a mission to Mars.

WHAT'S FALSE

Carson is not in training with -- or being prepped by -- NASA to become an astronaut, or to take part in the first human mission to Mars.

ORIGIN

Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Carson has garnered media attention for her determination to be part of a space mission to Mars. But although her desire has been recognized by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), she is not officially in training with that organization to become an astronaut or to take part the first human mission to Mars.

Carson first began generating media attention when she was 12, at which point she had already attended three different space shuttle launches and taken part in NASA space camps in three different countries. She was also the first person to complete the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s “Passport to Explore Space” program, which requires visiting each of 14 NASA visitor centers across nine different states in the U.S. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, though, is managed by a NASA contractor and is not funded by the agency itself.

Completing the “Passport to Explore Space” program also led to Carson’s being a panelist at an event hosted by NASA and the Smithsonian, marking ten years of exploration by the Mars Exploration Rovers. As well, Carson has her own call sign,” Blueberry.”

However, a NASA spokesperson confirmed to us that Carson is not currently training with or being “prepped” by that agency, as some reports have suggested. Also contrary to some reports, NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Program has no age requirement for applications, although according to the agency “astronaut candidates selected in the past have ranged between the ages of 26 and 46, with the average age being 34.”

In December 2017, President Donald Trump signed White House Space Policy Directive 1, which his administration said would “lay the foundation” for a mission to Mars. Carson’s father, Bert, told Teen Vogue magazine that private companies have “considered” sending her on missions into space — although not to Mars.

“If we can find a mission for her in the next two years, she will be the first kid in the world to go to space,” he said. “If we can get it together before she’s 20, she’ll be the first teenager.”

One private group, Mars One, has already selected Carson to be one of their ambassadors. Carson wrote on that group’s website about her interest in visiting the Red Planet: