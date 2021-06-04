Teen Actor From ’13 Going On 30′ Will Be 30 Soon

Christa B. Allen, the actor who played the 13-year-old version of the character Jenna in the Jennifer Garner film, “13 Going on 30,” is almost 30 herself.

Allen revealed her age herself in a TikTok from her verified account:

“13 Going On 30” follows a 13-year-old girl who dreams of being popular, and on her 13th birthday, after being humiliated by her classmates, wishes that she was 30 years old. The next day she wakes up transformed into a 30-year-old woman (played by Jennifer Garner).

According to her IMDb page, Allen was born in November 1991. In a 2017 interview with Today, she was identified as being 27 years old. That means in November of this year, she will indeed be turning 30.

Here’s to being “30 and flirty and thriving!”