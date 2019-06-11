Dear Readers,

Enough is enough.

After more than two years and multiple actions before the court, we have filed an anti-SLAPP motion against Proper Media and its principals, Chris Richmond and Drew Schoentrup.

As you can read in our special motion, we contend the opposition has asserted “claims against Snopes and its CEO based on truthful statements” made on our GoFundMe page and have filed “claims and allegations that are designed to chill Snopes’ efforts to speak publicly about this case, stop Snopes from raising money to support itself, and otherwise cut off funding for Snopes and its employees.”

Actions like these are why anti-SLAPP statutes exist.

We will not stand by and allow baseless claims and scorched-earth litigation tactics to destroy our newsroom and trample our First Amendment rights to free speech, to freedom of the press, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

And we will never stop fighting for the truth.

Team Snopes

#FightForFacts

