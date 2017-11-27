CLAIM

A famous actor defended President Donald Trump and said that people who criticize the chief executive should leave the United States.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Several disreputable web sites have fabricated stories in 2017 claiming that various celebrities were rallying around President Donald Trump to the point of pushing their own versions of the “love it or leave it” argument.

One variant of this falsehood began spreading in November 2017, when various sites published versions of the hoax centering on actor Bruce Willis. At least two of these sites — USA Updated Daily News and World Wide Politics — even replicated the same centered text layout and picture of Willis’ wearing a Trump wig and a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap:

These articles also featured the very same copy, including this made-up quote:

Before every election so far there were debates and fighting between candidates. But, once we had a winner everybody just stood behind the elected President. Now we see that the fighting and conflict continue long after the 2016 election. I don’t like that. It doesn’t look good. If you don’t like him go to Canada or something.

The image accompanying these article was taken from an October 2015 appearance by the Die Hard star on the late night, Jimmy Fallon-hosted Tonight Show (which took place over a year before Trump was actually elected). However, rather than fawning over President Trump (who wasn’t yet president) during that appearance, Willis merely “confessed” that his Trumpian wig was in fact his real hair:

It suddenly has just seemed to grow exponentially and … I was a blonde when I was a kid.

The bogus post circulated online about a month after similarly shoddy web sites posted fabricated stories claiming that Sandra Bullock had encouraged anyone criticizing Trump (but especially Hillary Clinton) to leave the U.S. Another (similarly untrue) variant of these stories, published on 17 November 2017, was based on the idea that actress Jennifer Aniston wanted to start a “Celebrities for Trump” group.