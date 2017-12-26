CLAIM

UPS lost a family's $846,000 inheritance check, but would only refund the $32 shipping fee.

MIXTURE

RATING

MIXTURE

WHAT'S TRUE

A bank draft for $846,000 was lost by UPS, which did issue a $32 shipping fee refund.

WHAT'S FALSE

UPS did not refuse to replace the check; instead, the bank issued the family a new note, resolving the issue.

ORIGIN

In mid-December 2017, a viral story picked up by multiple news outlets and web sites reported that United Parcel Service (UPS) refunded a $32 shipment fee to a couple who was waiting for a $846,000 bank draft that never arrived:

UPS lost a bank draft containing a Canadian family’s $846,000 inheritance, and then initially tried making things right by offering to refund a mere $32 shipping fee. The drama began in February, when, Louis Paul Herbert told CBC, his family was going over his father’s will and dividing money between family members. Herbert said he went to a UPS store near Cornwall, Ontario, to pick up a package his sister, Lorette Taylor, had sent him containing a bank check with his part of the fortune. But the check never arrived. “I’m waiting at the UPS store, around 3 p.m. because that’s when they said the guys came in — nothing shows up,” Herbert told CBC News. “I came back in the evening. Nothing shows up…and I’m wondering, ‘What’s happened to my inheritance?’”

The story was first reported by Canadian network CBC on 14 December 2017 and although the first part of the story has been reported and aggregated by various outlets far and wide, the situation was resolved almost immediately when the bank issued the family a new check after the CBC story was published.

The ordeal began in February 2017, when Ontario, Canada resident Lorette Taylor was distributing inheritance money to her two siblings. Taylor went to her TD Canada Trust branch, where her family was apparently told that the best way to send $846,648.46 to her brother was by bank draft (a draft is a check issued directly by a bank). Taylor told CBC that the branch assured her there was a procedure in place to recover the money if the draft was lost or stolen.

Taylor’s brother, Louis Paul Herbert, lives 273 miles from the family’s attorney’s office and decided to have UPS to ship the money to a nearby UPS store so he would not have to make the drive — but UPS lost the package carrying the funds. After ten months and no check, the family approached CBC in desperation. The plan to go public worked — soon after the Canadian news agency broke the story, the bank issued the family a new check, resolving the situation:

Lorette Taylor confirmed the new bank draft is with her family’s lawyer. “It looks like the matter will be settled,” she said.

Many of the headlines being shared by various publications seem geared to generate outrage clicks aimed at UPS, and are worded more or less like this one in the New York Post: “After losing family’s $846K inheritance, UPS offers to refund $32 shipping fee.”

It is unclear why UPS is the target of outrage. After searching unsuccessfully for the package, UPS sent the family a letter of apology and reimbursed their shipping cost, in accordance with their terms and conditions of service, which plainly states that customers are prohibited from shipping items worth more than $50,000. Further, unless customers take specific actions to inform them, UPS employees usually have no way of knowing what is in packages they are delivering.

In the CBC story, Herbert expressed remorse for having the money sent via UPS rather than picking it up himself

“I should have just driven [to the lawyer’s office]. It’s something I kick myself in the rear over everyday,” Hebert said.

In response to the incident, UPS sent out a statement:

Every package is important to UPS and we are deeply disappointed that we fell well short of expectations for the Taylor family. Globally, UPS handles almost 5 billion packages every year, and we pride ourselves on the reliability and integrity of our network.”

We sent an inquiry to TD Canada Trust, but have not yet received a response. However, the CBC story notes that it was the bank, not UPS, that was holding the money from the family because the bank did not want to reissue the check without the family putting up collateral: