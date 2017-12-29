CLAIM

United States health care facilities face an intravenous bag shortage because of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

On 28 December 2017, a tweet from a man in California focused attention on one of less-reported aftereffects of the damage caused by the massive Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico on 20 September 2017. His post criticized the Trump administration’s response to the disaster while describing a recent hospital visit:

My wife’s nurse had to stand for 30 mins & administer a drug slowly through a syringe because there are almost no IV bags in the continental U.S. anymore. See, they were all manufactured in a Puerto Rican factory which still isn’t fixed. Meanwhile that stupid swollen prick golfs.

This is true. Hospitals in both Puerto Rico and the mainland United States have reported shortages of intravenous fluids and bags since Maria tore through the island — where several medical manufacturing plants are located — in September 2017. According to a Food and Drug Administration analysis released in November 2017, medical manufacturing is a significant part of the island’s economy:

Prior to the devastation brought by Hurricane Maria, the medical product manufacturing sector provided, on average, approximately $800 million in local wages over a 12-month period, according to our analysis. This manufacturing industry is a key part of the island’s manufacturing base and is supported by a highly skilled workforce.

Among the manufacturers affected was Baxter International, the largest IV bag supplier in the United States; the company says on its website that it ships more than a million units of IV solutions a day. The FDA responded by allowing Baxter and other companies to get priority access to the island territory’s electrical grid.

On 28 December 2017, the FDA sent us the following statement:

The FDA has been working very closely with industry and local and federal officials to help address the shortage situation for IV saline and other products as a result of Hurricane Maria. This remains a key area of focus for the agency and we expect that the shortage of IV fluids will improve in early 2018 based on the information we are receiving from the manufacturers. In the meantime, we are continuing all of our efforts to increase supplies while concerns remain.

The number of deaths caused by the hurricane remains unclear. Although Puerto Rican authorities initially reported that around 50 people had been killed in the territory as a result of Maria, several accounts have surfaced contradicting that estimate. In early December 2017, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló ordered a recount of the death toll. He said in a statement:

We always expected that the number of hurricane-related deaths would increase as we received more factual information — not hearsay — and this review will ensure we are correctly counting everybody.

We contacted the author of the original post seeking comment, but have not yet received a reply.