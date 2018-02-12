CLAIM

An American teenager got 30 years in prison for killing a "Muslim refugee" who raped his sister.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 11 February 2018, an unofficial Facebook fan page dedicated to White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a video with the obvious intent of spreading false information and hatred directed at Muslim people. The video is adorned with poorly-written English captions that read as follows:

American teenage whom killed Muslim Refugee for raping his 7 Years Old Sister Sentenced 30 Years in prison!

Would You Set Him Free?

Dont ignore this video!

Share it :) […] AMERICAN TEENAGE WHOM KILLED MUSLIM REFUGEE FOR RAPING HIS 7YEARS OLD SISTER SENTENCED 30 YEARS IN PRISON

The video does not offer any specific information and was purportedly created by an outlet called “US Politics Info Center,” which is a fake news and click bait web site

The entire 20-second clip lacks anything resembling accurate information. Although the jumpsuit-wearing men depicted in it have been convicted of serious and vicious crimes, neither did what the video claims. The apparent “American teenage,” the sobbing young man in royal blue, is Dylan Schumaker, a 21-year-old from New York state who in 2014 was sentenced to 25 years for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death.

The bearded man in darker blue who is appears in the video handcuffed with his head down is Osvaldo Rivera of New Jersey, who in 2014 was given a life sentence for raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint and murdering her 6-year-old brother when the child tried to save his sister. There is no indication of either his religion or his citizenship status, but the basic facts of his case would be wrong even if the badly written caption described each of them with anything approaching accuracy.

It is highly unlikely that the Facebook page with 10,000-plus fans dedicated to Sanders has any connection to her other than in name. We sent an inquiry to the White House press office, and got no response.