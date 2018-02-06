CLAIM

Costco toilet paper damages septic tanks.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

In early February 2018, a Facebook post about Costco toilet paper and its purported effect on septic systems began recirculating:

If you use Costco toilet paper then please read this! In addition to the burst pipe, we also found out that there was an issue with our septic tank today. When the guy looked in our septic tank, he said, ‘You use Costco toilet paper.’ We agreed that we did. He said it is not biodegradable and does not break down which is why our septic tank was full of white toilet paper that was still intact. He said even people who are on city services have issues because it clogs the pipe that takes their waste to the city pipe. Eventually, the sewage will back up into your house. I hope this helps someone else as it was an expensive lesson for us to learn.

The original post appeared on 28 January 2016, and the reasons for its renewed popularity in February 2018 are unclear. At any rate, a distinction made in the original post (perhaps lost on subsequent sharers) was the poster’s reference specifically to a septic tank. The most recent data indicate only about 20 percent of American homes rely on that system versus a public sewer connection:

Nearly one-fifth of U.S. households are not connected to a public sewer … The data is from 1990, which is the most recent state-level septic system assessment. The U.S. Census Bureau, which collected the data, stopped doing so for states and counties after 1990 because no federal agency regulates septic systems. A national estimate, from a much smaller sample size, is completed every two years as part of the American Housing Survey.

The percentages are similar for Canada, where the post appears to have originated.

The claims made, if accurate, would not be applicable to a majority of Facebook users in North America, whose homes are connected to a municipal system. Use of a septic tank in homes without sewer lines is a consideration for inhabitants, and certain products are designed and marketed to be safer for those less common systems. Plumbing chain Roto-Rooter’s blog addressed the differences between septic tanks and public sewers in a comprehensive 2015 post.

In a separate 2017 blog post, Roto-Rooter addressed the often-asked question of whether all toilet paper is truly “septic safe”:

The truth is toilet paper is designed to be flushed, and there is no evidence that your septic tanks will have any difficulty filtering out standard toilet paper. You may continue to buy your favorite toilet paper and flush it with impunity, provided you don’t try to flush too much all at once. However, if you are still concerned or skeptical that toilet paper cannot hurt your septic tank, there are a few steps you can take.

Aside from one recirculating Facebook post from January 2016, we have found no evidence suggesting that Costco toilet paper behaves any differently in septic tanks than any other brand of standard toilet paper. Plumbers say that toilet paper was designed to be flushed, and does not advise against using Costco toilet paper or any other specific brand.