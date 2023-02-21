Walt Disney Parks: A Tour Through Snopes' Archives

Advertisment:

We've written a bunch of fact checks identifying satire, debunking falsehoods, and proving true claims about Walt Disney World. It's not a surprise — Snopes has been writing about the resort for over 20 years.

Besides Disney World, there's also Disneyland in Southern California, as well as theme parks and resorts located around the world in France, Japan, Hong Kong, and China.

Here are over 40 fact checks and articles about the various Disney resorts. If you're curious about Disney World, Disneyland, one of the rides, or other resorts, we've got you covered: