Collection

Walt Disney Parks: A Tour Through Snopes' Archives

From satire to news articles, we've written a lot about the Disney Parks over the years.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Feb 21, 2023

Some 2,300 guests wearing black, gray and white rain coats stand together to form the face of Mickey Mouse to celebrate the famous Disney character's 70th birthday at the parking lot of Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, in suburban Tokyo on Nov. 19,1998. (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Via YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

We've written a bunch of fact checks identifying satire, debunking falsehoods, and proving true claims about Walt Disney World. It's not a surprise — Snopes has been writing about the resort for over 20 years.

Besides Disney World, there's also Disneyland in Southern California, as well as theme parks and resorts located around the world in France, Japan, Hong Kong, and China.

Here are over 40 fact checks and articles about the various Disney resorts. If you're curious about Disney World, Disneyland, one of the rides, or other resorts, we've got you covered:

Disney did not file a patent for a roller coaster that jumps the track, as this was just satire.

Did Disney File a Patent for Roller Coaster that Jumps Tracks?

Nov 17, 2022 While this might appear to be "obvious" satire, some Instagram commenters apparently believed th ...
Read More
walt disney world

Was There a Shark in the Water at Disney's Magic Kingdom?

Jan 27, 2023 Most internet reports of shark spotting should be taken with a large grain of salt.
Read More
An article said that a man lost his hands while riding Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom in Disney World.

Did a Man Lose His Hands on Space Mountain?

Jan 9, 2023 Space Mountain is an indoor roller coaster.
Read More

Did Disney Consider Opening a Villain-Themed Park Called 'Dark Kingdom'?

Jan 8, 2023 If getting lost in Maleficent's castle sounds fun to you, we may have bad news.
Read More

Yes, Cinderella's Castle at Disney World Has an Exclusive Hotel Room

Dec 24, 2022 The good news? It's really real! The bad news: None of us will likely ever get to stay there.
Read More
The Abraham Lincoln animatronic partially collapsed and folded forward at Walt Disney World Resort at the Magic Kingdom at the Hall of Presidents attraction.

Vid Shows Lincoln Animatronic Partially Collapsed at Disney World's Hall of Presidents

Aug 18, 2021 We also found a second video of Lincoln's falling at the Hall of Presidents attraction in 1992.
Read More
Walt Disney World Resort guests sang Sweet Caroline on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom and it was described as when white people get stuck on a ride at Disney World.

'White People at Disney World': Guests on Broken Down Ride Sing 'Sweet Caroline' in Video

Jul 3, 2021 "This is like the whitest thing I've ever participated in," said the TikTok user, who was stuck ...
Read More
Cruella de Vil spotted a service dog in Disneyland and yelled to stop the car in a TikTok video.

WATCH: Cruella Spots Service Dog in Disneyland, Yells 'Stop the Car!'

Jul 1, 2021 The lighthearted moment was posted by TikTok user @disney.mom.101.
Read More
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is soon celebrating the 50th anniversary and a jewel fell off Cinderella Castle.

Disney World's 50th Anniversary Jewel Appears to Fall Off Castle

Jul 4, 2021 All that glitters is probably just a broken decoration.
Read More
Happily Ever After fireworks show returns to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on July 1.

Live Blog: Happily Ever After and Epcot Forever Return to Disney

Jul 1, 2021 Happily Ever After and Epcot Forever fireworks shows returned to Disney World in Orlando after t ...
Read More
Disney purportedly stopped piping underwater audio into the Big Blue Pool that was themed for Nemo at the Art of Animation resort in Florida because of drowning risk.

Did Disney Stop Playing Underwater Music in a Nemo-Themed Pool Due to Drownings?

Jun 30, 2021 A TikTok video raised speculation about why Disney stopped piping underwater audio into a Florid ...
Read More
A couple got engaged at Walt Disney World Resort in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom and they're on the hunt for people who appeared to be taking a video of the magical moment.

Woman Engaged at Disney World Looking for Man Who Shot Video of the Proposal

Jun 29, 2021 Disney fans are banding together to look for park guests who witnessed a proposal in front of Ci ...
Read More
Gorillas found a snake in Disney Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida.

Gorillas Find Snake at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Viral Video

Jun 25, 2021 The videos were apparently first posted on TikTok, showing part of the Gorilla Falls Exploration ...
Read More
Disneyland's Haunted Mansion ride has a "secret entrance."

Does Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Have a 'Secret Entrance'?

May 3, 2021 Perhaps Disneyland has some fun surprises in store for its 2021 reopening after being closed mor ...
Read More
Person, Human, Clothing

Does Tom Brady Hold Record for Getting Paid To Say 'I'm Going to Disney World'?

Feb 9, 2021 Here's the origin story of the famous post-Super Bowl advertising slogan.
Read More

Did Disney Announce It Was to Open a Theme Park in Escanaba, Michigan?

Jul 9, 2018 An obscure satirical web site managed to trick many readers with a fabricated story in the summe ...
Read More

Is Disney Building a Massive $6.5 Billion Resort in Toronto Islands?

Apr 3, 2018 An April Fool's Day joke was the source of a rumor about a new Disney location.
Read More

Disneyland's Snow White Grotto Employs an Old Trick

Dec 9, 2020 The Snow White figurine arrived at roughly the same height as the dwarves, so Disney found "an i ...
Read More

Permanent Closure at Walt Disney World Due to Hurricane Irma?

Sep 14, 2017 Rumors holding that Walt Disney World would close the Fort Wilderness Campgrounds due to damage ...
Read More

Disney Reportedly Changing Rides and Attractions After Alligator Attack

Jun 26, 2016 The changes come after the creature attacked and killed a toddler at the Grand Floridian Hotel's ...
Read More

Child Dragged Into Disney Resort Lake by Alligator Found Dead

Jun 15, 2016 A toddler dragged into the Seven Seas Lagoon by an alligator at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort ...
Read More

Did Disney Ban Tattoos in Their Theme Parks?

Apr 3, 2016 "We don’t think that tattoos fit into the image of a wholesome Disney family."
Read More
A Mickey Mouse mascot wearing a yellow bowtie, white shirt, black jacket, red pants with two white buttons, and black shoes is waving with its right leg kicked out.

No, Mickey Mouse Isn't Being Replaced as Disney's Mascot

Feb 16, 2023 Mouse Trap News often goes viral because of its Disney satire.
Read More
As the legend goes, the horse-drawn hearse in front of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is the actual hearse used to carry Brigham Young’s body.

Was Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Hearse Used for Brigham Young's Funeral?

Feb 24, 2001 According to legend, the Disneyland hearse was originally used to carry the religious leader's b ...
Read More
A hostess named Deborah Gail Stone working the America Sings attraction at Disneyland was crushed to death by a rotating wall.

The Death of Deborah Gail Stone at Disneyland's America Sings Attraction

Feb 26, 1996 The true story went viral on TikTok 47 years to the day.
Read More
Pluto was asked at Walt Disney World Resort to do the Dougie dance and responded in a unique way.

Disney World Video Shows Pluto's Reaction to 'Dougie' Dance Invitation

Jun 29, 2021 The video was shot at Walt Disney World Resort.
Read More
space mountain

Paranormal Disneyland Stories: The 'Mr. One-Way' Ghost

Jun 21, 2021 Not all the ghosts at Disneyland are to be found within the confines of the Haunted Mansion.
Read More
Person, Human, Shoe

Yes, Disney World Saw Increase in Arrests for Gun Possession During Pandemic

Jun 15, 2021 The park, a private property, prohibits firearms — even for gun owners who have permits to carry.
Read More

Are the Mailboxes Inside Disneyland Real?

Nov 25, 2020 The intent of the boxes was for park guests to drop postcards off.
Read More

Disney's 'Tower of Terror' Being Replaced with 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Jul 27, 2016 After an earlier spurious rumor about the fate of Disney's "Tower of Terror," the company confi ...
Read More

Disney Replacing Tower of Terror with Elsa's Ice Castle?

Apr 18, 2016 Disney Parks isn't replacing the "Tower of Terror" attraction with "Elsa's Ice Castle."
Read More
andy's coming

Andy's Coming!

Mar 27, 2013 Will shouting 'Andy's coming!' to Toy Story characters at Disney theme parks cause them to stop ...
Read More

Disneyland Deaths

Sep 10, 2003 Nine guests have lost their lives on Disneyland attractions.
Read More

Casablanca Plane in Great Movie Ride

Feb 24, 2001 Is the airplane from 'Casablanca' part of 'The Great Movie Ride' at Disney-MGM Studios theme park?
Read More

Does Disneyland's Matterhorn Have a Basketball Court?

Apr 22, 2000 It's not as elaborate as it sounds.
Read More

Was That Walt Disney's Face Inside the Haunted Mansion?

Apr 22, 2000 A classic piece of Disneyland lore.
Read More
club 33

Questions About Disneyland's Club 33, Answered

Dec 13, 1996 Details about Disneyland's once-secretive Club 33 have since gained widespread notice, but acces ...
Read More
disneyland

Have Disney Character Actors Molested Park Guests?

Aug 11, 1996 Some complaints have been quite serious.
Read More

Does No One Ever Die at Disney Parks? TikTok Video Renews Debate

Jun 22, 2021 Legend holds that no one is ever declared dead while on Disney theme park property.
Read More
Walt Disney World

Can Women 'Hack' Disney Parks for Free Shirts by Showing Their Boobs?

Jun 26, 2021 "Absolutely show your boobs when you go to Disney World if you want a free shirt," a park guest ...
Read More
Disney World has no mosquitoes or so headlines YouTube videos and ads claimed.

Disney World Has Mosquitoes, Despite Claims Seen Online

Jun 18, 2021 For years, blogs and videos have claimed that Disney World guests would "never" see mosquitoes i ...
Read More
disney world holiday box

No, Everyone Is Not Winning This 'Disney World Holiday Box'

Mar 25, 2020 A dubious Facebook post triggered a flood of reader inquiries.
Read More
President Joe Biden debuted as an animatronic at Disney World and Magic Kingdom at the Hall of Presidents and Donald Trump was situated behind him in the shadows.

Trump Absent from Highlight Reel at Disney World's Reopened Hall of Presidents

Aug 4, 2021 Video from Joe Biden's animatronic debut at the reopened Magic Kingdom attraction showed a film ...
Read More
A little tiny door in Walt Disney World Resort in the Fantasyland area of Magic Kingdom appeared on TikTok.

The Mysterious Little Door at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Jun 11, 2021 The little door is located near Gaston's Tavern in Fantasyland. But why?
Read More
Person, Human, Clothing

The 'Aladdin Exception'? No, Aladdin is Not Allowed to Kill Disney Guests

Mar 31, 2022 Unlike James Bond, neither the Disney character Aladdin, nor the actors portraying him at Disney ...
Read More
A satire video and article said Disney World was demolishing and removing Cinderella Castle.

Is Disney World Removing Cinderella Castle?

Aug 23, 2022 According to an online rumor, Disney World was going to demolish the iconic Cinderella Castle so ...
Read More

'Free Disney Theme Park Tickets' Scam

May 1, 2012 Disney is not giving away free theme park tickets to those who like and share posts on Facebook; ...
Read More

By Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a fact-checker for Snopes.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Did Biden Twice Vote To Tax Social Security While in the Senate?

Did Pope Francis Say 'God Has Instructed Me to Revise the Ten Commandments'?
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Did Hunter Biden Say Controversial Laptop 'Could Be' His?