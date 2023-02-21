Walt Disney Parks: A Tour Through Snopes' Archives

We've written a bunch of fact checks identifying satire, debunking falsehoods, and proving true claims about Walt Disney World. It's not a surprise — Snopes has been writing about the resort for over 20 years.
Besides Disney World, there's also Disneyland in Southern California, as well as theme parks and resorts located around the world in France, Japan, Hong Kong, and China.
Here are over 40 fact checks and articles about the various Disney resorts. If you're curious about Disney World, Disneyland, one of the rides, or other resorts, we've got you covered:
Vid Shows Lincoln Animatronic Partially Collapsed at Disney World's Hall of PresidentsAug 18, 2021
'White People at Disney World': Guests on Broken Down Ride Sing 'Sweet Caroline' in VideoJul 3, 2021
Did Disney Stop Playing Underwater Music in a Nemo-Themed Pool Due to Drownings?Jun 30, 2021
Does Tom Brady Hold Record for Getting Paid To Say 'I'm Going to Disney World'?Feb 9, 2021
Trump Absent from Highlight Reel at Disney World's Reopened Hall of PresidentsAug 4, 2021
