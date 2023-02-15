Collections

Fact-Checking the 2023 Super Bowl

From a fake post to what some may call "satanic panic" over Rihanna's performance, here's everything we've written about Super Bowl LVII.

On Feb. 12, 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35. The event inspired a wave of online rumors about the players, halftime performance — and more.

Here at Snopes, we debunked false claims that a "script" revealing the game's final score was leaked before kickoff, Rihanna wore a "satanic" pentagram on her costume while performing, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after his team's victory. We also took a blast to the past by looking into a Feb. 8 tweet that claimed, in the lead up to Prince's Super Bowl halftime performance in 2007, he put on an impromptu show for reporters instead of answering their questions.

Below is a running list of Snopes fact checks about the 2023 Super Bowl.

A tweet claimed to have leaked the script for Super Bowl LVII.

Was a Super Bowl LVII 'Script' Leaked Online?

Feb 6, 2023 A comedic discussion that featured former NFL player Arian Foster likely inspired this viral tweet.
A false rumor said that Patrick Mahomes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs PEDs after the Super Bowl.

No, Patrick Mahomes Did Not Test Positive for Drugs After Super Bowl Victory

Feb 14, 2023 A tweet from an apparent satire account spread across the internet like wildfire on the day afte ...
rihanna super bowl halftime - was she wearing satanic pentagram symbol?

Did Rihanna Wear a 'Satanic' Pentagram During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Feb 13, 2023 Last we checked, a pentagram was a five-pointed star.
A Black man in a turquoise suit and orange shirt holds his hands up, one holding a bright purple guitar.

Did Prince Perform at His Super Bowl News Conference?

Feb 10, 2023 He reportedly played "Johnny B. Goode," "Anotherloverholenyohead," and "Get on the Boat."
