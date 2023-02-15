Fact-Checking the 2023 Super Bowl

Advertisment:

On Feb. 12, 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35. The event inspired a wave of online rumors about the players, halftime performance — and more.

Here at Snopes, we debunked false claims that a "script" revealing the game's final score was leaked before kickoff, Rihanna wore a "satanic" pentagram on her costume while performing, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after his team's victory. We also took a blast to the past by looking into a Feb. 8 tweet that claimed, in the lead up to Prince's Super Bowl halftime performance in 2007, he put on an impromptu show for reporters instead of answering their questions.

Below is a running list of Snopes fact checks about the 2023 Super Bowl.