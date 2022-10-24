A Snopes Collection of Spooky 'Unsolved' Mysteries

Since the founding of Snopes in 1994, we've seen our fair share of spooky stories, many of which have been passed around for years as "unsolved mysteries." Over time, we've been able to finds answers for some of these supposed mysteries. For others, however, we came to a dead end, as did some of the victims in these tales.

This collection of frights is perfect for storytelling around a campfire or on Halloween. Dive in below, but beware, as some of these mysteries remain unsolved to this day ...