A Snopes Collection of Spooky 'Unsolved' Mysteries

Creepy clowns, ghosts, UFOs, and even a former U.S. president make up this collection of mysteries, some of them perfect for storytelling on Halloween.

Jordan Liles

Published October 24, 2022

Since the founding of Snopes in 1994, we've seen our fair share of spooky stories, many of which have been passed around for years as "unsolved mysteries." Over time, we've been able to finds answers for some of these supposed mysteries. For others, however, we came to a dead end, as did some of the victims in these tales.

This collection of frights is perfect for storytelling around a campfire or on Halloween. Dive in below, but beware, as some of these mysteries remain unsolved to this day ...

This purportedly paranormal figure or ghost or demon or alien in the woods was supposedly caught on a trail camera or trail cam.

The Mystery of the 'Paranormal' Trail Camera Photograph

July 15, 2021 This viral and purportedly "paranormal" trail camera picture has been shared for years without a ...
The faces in the closet viral video is on TikTok and might be a Japanese horror film.

'Faces in the Closet' Horror Video Goes Viral on TikTok

July 2, 2021 The mysterious video has been viewed millions of times.
Frederick Paul Valentich was an Australian pilot who flew in 1978 and disappeared after claiming to make a UFO sighting to Melbourne Flight Service Unit.

Frederick Valentich's 'UFO' Sighting and Disappearance

December 3, 2021 The pilot and his plane vanished in 1978. His last radio communication was said to have been: "I ...
Does a 'Mysterious Ghost Hand' Appear in a Picture from 1900?

December 3, 2020 A photograph purportedly showing a "mysterious ghost hand" featured a group of young girls in 19 ...
A clown was caught on a trail camera photograph in the woods also known as a game camera.

The Mystery of the Clown Trail Camera Pictures

November 16, 2021 We looked for the origins of photographs that have frightened readers for well over a decade.
man from tuared man from parallel universe

The Mystery of the Man from Taured

March 7, 2021 The lesson of the "Mystery of the Man from Taured" is that one should not attribute to extra-dim ...
The Ryugyong Hotel picture of the pyramid building in a sand dune or dirt hill originally came from an illustration from Nicolas Moulin.

Mystery Solved: The Origins of the Creepy Pyramid Photo

May 6, 2022 An online ad featured a particularly eerie looking photo of a hotel in an apocalyptic setting. W ...
Did a Mom Have 'No Idea Why Her Vacation Photo Blew Up Until She Looked at The Background'?

November 30, 2020 Viral postings tell the tale of a missing woman, a ghostly apparition, and an abandoned car in t ...
Teddy Bear, Toy, Leaf

Elisa Lam: The LA 'Mystery' That Wasn't

June 4, 2021 Lam lived with a condition called bipolar disorder, which was cited by authorities as a signific ...
Was a Ghost Caught on Camera in the Hallways of an Irish School?

October 26, 2017 A video purportedly showing a ghost haunting a hallway at a school in Cork, Ireland, went viral ...
Person, Human, Head

Did Abraham Lincoln's Ghost Appear in an 1872 Photo?

February 3, 2021 A picture of Mary Todd Lincoln appeared to show former President Abraham Lincoln's ghost standin ...
By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a writer who has spent several years examining the rise in political misinformation and disinformation on social media.

UFOs ghosts paranormal

