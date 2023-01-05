Collections

Kevin McCarthy's Bid for House Speaker: A Collection of Fact Checks

The GOP remained deadlocked after numerous, dramatic votes during the first week in January 2023.

Doreen Marchionni

Published Jan 5, 2023

A chief order of business for the 118th U.S. Congress in early January 2023 was to elect a new speaker of the House. With Republicans securing a slim majority in that chamber after the midterm elections, the party was poised to have enough votes to elect one of its own as House speaker, at least in theory. 

But a small group of far-right detractors within the GOP set the stage for a historic moment, repeatedly blocking the bid of California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for the speaker job unless he complied with their demands. As of this writing, he'd lost six separate votes by the chamber over two days. 

Below is a collection of stories related to McCarthy's bid. 

Did Trump Urge House Republicans to Elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker?

Jan 4, 2023 A screenshot supposedly showing a statement by the former president circulated widely after Repu ...
Did George Santos' Website Incorrectly Announce He Was Sworn in to US House?

Jan 4, 2023 Slight problem: The House had no speaker to swear anyone in at the time.
Has a Century Passed Since It Took More Than One Vote to Elect a Speaker of the House?

Jan 4, 2023 U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy's multiple attempts to secure the House's top leadership position in ea ...
Is This a Real Pic of Kevin McCarthy Losing a Vote for Speaker of the House?

Jan 5, 2023 The 2023 election of the U.S. Speaker of the House has been historically indecisive.
Kevin McCarthy

Did US Rep. Kevin McCarthy Blame Trump for Capitol Riot?

Jan 5, 2023 A statement McCarthy made in 2021 came up amid a Republican stalemate to elect a new House Speak ...
By Doreen Marchionni

