5 Stories About Inflation and the Cost-of-Living Crisis

The stark increase to the average cost of living worldwide has led to a haze of confusion and misinformation online. These resources may help.

Evan Pattison

Published Jan 19, 2023

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: A South Korean banker carries US dollar bank notes at the Korea Exchange bank on February 22, 2005 in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean won jumped to its highest intraday level in more than seven years in domestic trade on Tuesday, boosted by strong foreign equity buying and exporter deals. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Image Via Getty Images

For many people, including Snopes readers, the economy's health is a primary concern. As the cost of living soars in the U.S. and around the world, we've investigated several inflation-related claims from political leaders and other types of rumors.

We've compiled some of those fact checks, as well as analysis by economists, to help people make sense of the rising prices.

Did a 'Local' Restaurant Post This Note 'Today' About Inflation?

Jul 18, 2022 An image of an October 2021 post went viral in July 2022, as inflation continued to push prices up.
Did Biden Say July 2022 Inflation Was “Zero”?

Did Biden Say July 2022 Inflation Was 'Zero Percent'?

Aug 15, 2022 It’s a statement that is both technically true and somewhat misleading.
The U.S. is about to spend US$490 billion over 10 years on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving health care and reducing the federal deficit. Where’s all that money coming from?

Economist: 4 Things to Know About the Inflation Reduction Act

Aug 19, 2022 Will the new law actually reduce inflation? How will the corporate minimum tax work?
Why Stagflation is an Economic Nightmare – and Could Become a Headache for Biden and the Fed if It Emerges in US

Mar 10, 2022 Economists typically focus on the three big macroeconomic variables: gross domestic product, une ...
Inflation Is Spiking Around the World — Not Just in US

Aug 1, 2022 Here's one economist's take on rising consumer prices across the globe.
By Evan Pattison

