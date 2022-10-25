Collections

A Collection of Horror Movie Trivia from Snopes' Archives

From "The Blair Witch Project" to "Saw" to "Nightmare on Elm Street" — these films have inspired fact checks or analysis.

Jessica Lee

Published October 25, 2022

For daring entertainment junkies, Halloween season brings binges of scary movies throughout the decades. (Getty Images)
For daring entertainment junkies, Halloween season brings binges of scary movies throughout the decades. (Image Via Getty Images)

The lights are low, you're cozy with a snack, and you hit "play" on a scary movie that, for the next roughly 90 minutes, will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Whether you picked "The Blair Witch Project," "Scream," "Nightmare on Elm Street," or any number of classic horror films, Snopes has researched this genre of cinema thoroughly through the decades — uncovering bits of trivia about the movies' production or plots that are sure to aid your viewing.

For instance, did you know real skeletons were used in the making of "Poltergeist"? Or, that the 1991 poster for "Silence of the Lambs" includes an optical illusion? More facts about popular horror flicks are below.

Poster, Advertisement, Honey Bee

Is This True About Moth on 'Silence of the Lambs' Poster?

October 24, 2021 The creature's head supposedly shows naked women in the shape of a skull.
Read More
Human skeleton

Were Real Skeletons Used in the Making of 'Poltergeist'?

October 31, 2017 The film's special effects makeup artist revealed one of the secrets behind one of the horror cl ...
Read More
Clothing, Apparel, Hood

Did the 'Ghostface' Mask Predate 'Scream'?

January 21, 2022 Ghostface, meet peanut-eyed ghost.
Read More
person with horror mask and bloody knife

Was Freddy Krueger from 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Based on a Real Serial Murderer?

October 17, 2017 The explanatory last line of a Halloween joke about a real-life Freddy Krueger was removed in su ...
Read More
Person, Human, Face

Did 'Saw' Take Place the Day Before 9/11?

May 18, 2021 The movie was released in 2004 and is set in a fictional city.
Read More

Did the Annabelle Doll Escape from the Warren Museum?

August 14, 2020 Inanimate objects are not known for their mobility.
Read More
Person, Human, Lighting

Is It Really Possible To Book the 'Scream' House on Halloween?

October 2, 2021 The bookings were advertised in 2021 as a promotion for a new "Scream" sequel.
Read More
Face, Person, Human

A Mysterious Numerological Easter Egg in 'The Shining'

October 31, 2021 From Danny's shirt to TV programming at The Overlook Hotel, the number 42 is said to appear repe ...
Read More
michael meyers halloween mask

Who Was Michael Myers?

October 27, 2015 The face of the mass-murdering Michael Myers character in the 'Halloween' films was originally a ...
Read More
Road, Person, Human

The Blair Witch Project

January 31, 1999 Is the film 'The Blair Witch Project' really a film shot by students who mysteriously disappeared?
Read More
amityville horror flies

Was 'Amityville Horror' Based on a True Story?

April 15, 2005 "I remember going by that house and how scary it was."
Read More
Person, Human, Sitting

'The Conjuring 3': Forgotten Son Rails Against 'Demonic Possession' Story

June 18, 2021 Snopes spoke to Carl Glatzel Jr. — completely absent from "The Devil Made Me Do It," but a key f ...
Read More

Is the 'Poltergeist' Curse Real?

January 29, 1999 Superstitious legend holds that a number of strange deaths are connected to a 'curse' on the 'Po ...
Read More
Tree, Plant, Outdoors

Yes, 'The Conjuring' House Is up for Sale at $1.2 Million

September 25, 2021 The real estate listing mentions the home's rumored haunting.
Read More

By Jessica Lee

Jessica Lee

