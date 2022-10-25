A Collection of Horror Movie Trivia from Snopes' Archives

The lights are low, you're cozy with a snack, and you hit "play" on a scary movie that, for the next roughly 90 minutes, will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Whether you picked "The Blair Witch Project," "Scream," "Nightmare on Elm Street," or any number of classic horror films, Snopes has researched this genre of cinema thoroughly through the decades — uncovering bits of trivia about the movies' production or plots that are sure to aid your viewing.

For instance, did you know real skeletons were used in the making of "Poltergeist"? Or, that the 1991 poster for "Silence of the Lambs" includes an optical illusion? More facts about popular horror flicks are below.