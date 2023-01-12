Damar Hamlin's Collapse During Live Football Game: a Collection of Stories

Advertisment:

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition for days after he collapsed during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, 2023, which led to the postponement of the Bills' matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and a worldwide outpouring of prayers, concern, and shock. CPR was administered on the field after Hamlin's heart stopped, according to The Associated Press.

As of this writing, he was in fair/good condition and, according to one of his doctors, hitting important recovery milestones, such as walking and doing physical therapy. He was even allowed to go home from the hospital on Jan. 11 to continue his rehabilitation.

Snopes checked in on some of the rumors related to the incident. Below is a collection of those stories.