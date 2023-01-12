Collections

Damar Hamlin's Collapse During Live Football Game: a Collection of Stories

After days of worry for fans and loved ones, he was finally up and walking, as of this writing.

Doreen Marchionni

Published Jan 12, 2023

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition for days after he collapsed during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, 2023, which led to the postponement of the Bills' matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and a worldwide outpouring of prayers, concern, and shock. CPR was administered on the field after Hamlin's heart stopped, according to The Associated Press.

As of this writing, he was in fair/good condition and, according to one of his doctors, hitting important recovery milestones, such as walking and doing physical therapy. He was even allowed to go home from the hospital on Jan. 11 to continue his rehabilitation.

Snopes checked in on some of the rumors related to the incident. Below is a collection of those stories. 

Xavier McKinney wearing Damar Hamlin shirt

Did a Steelers Player Mimick CPR on Field a Week After Damar Hamlin's Collapse?

Jan 10, 2023 It appears the move was badly timed but not an intentional send-up of a serious situation.
A report clarified that Damar Hamlin was only resuscitated one time and not twice as his uncle previously said.

Report: Damar Hamlin Was Resuscitated Only Once, Not Twice

Jan 4, 2023 One of Hamlin's family members previously said he had been brought back to life twice, once on t ...
A baseless rumor said that someone named Dr. Benjamin Eidelman tweeted he had administered a COVID-19 vaccine booster to Damar Hamlin days prior to his collapse.

Zero Evidence 'Dr. Benjamin Eidelman' Gave Damar Hamlin COVID Booster Days Before Collapse

Jan 4, 2023 It can be a mistake to place much trust in brand-new Twitter accounts.
By Doreen Marchionni

Doreen Marchionni is Snopes' executive editor/managing editor. She's a big fan of public-powered news agendas and team-based, bottom-up newsroom management.

Article Tags

NFL Damar Hamlin
